MUMBAI State-run Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS) is seeking to sell bad loans worth about 13.88 billion rupees ($209 million) to asset reconstruction companies, according to a newspaper advertisement on Monday.

The bad loans are in 29 accounts, the bank said in the advertisement.

Andhra Bank on Saturday reported a 74 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit to 2.51 billion rupees from a year earlier. Its gross bad loan ratio eased to 5.71 percent from 5.75 percent in the first quarter.

($1 = 66.4200 rupees)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)