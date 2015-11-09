MUMBAI Nov 9 India's state-run Andhra Bank
is seeking to sell bad loans worth about 13.88 billion
rupees ($209 million) to asset reconstruction companies,
according to a newspaper advertisement on Monday.
The bad loans are in 29 accounts, the bank said in the
advertisement.
Andhra Bank on Saturday reported a 74 percent increase in
its second-quarter net profit to 2.51 billion rupees from a year
earlier. Its gross bad loan ratio eased to 5.71 percent from
5.75 percent in the first quarter.
($1 = 66.4200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)