Oct 26 Financial results for Chile's Andina AND_pb.SN ( AKOb.N ), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, for the third quarter as released on Wednesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 19.932 18.344 Revenue 228.108 203.807 EPS (pesos, Series A) 24.97 22.98 ($1= 515.14 Chilean pesos at the end of September)