Sept 18 China's Andon Health Co Ltd
* Says to invest $500,000 to set up iHealth Inc in Cayman
Island
* Says Xiaomi Ventures Ltd to invest $25 million in iHealth
Inc as strategic investor on areas such as e-commerce and cloud
platform services
* Says plans to raise up to 810 million yuan (131.92 million
US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on September 19
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1r3EV4W ;
bit.ly/XKLpeE ; bit.ly/1DlD6ql ;
bit.ly/1reYj0q
(1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan)
