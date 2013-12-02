Dec 2 Scientific camera maker Andor Technology
said it was disappointed that Oxford Instruments
was not able to increase its takeover offer price of
159 million pounds ($257 million) and that it was evaluating
strategic alternatives.
Andor said it is pursuing its long-term stand-alone growth
strategy and also actively soliciting a recommendable offer from
Oxford Instruments or any other parties.
Oxford Instruments, which designs and manufactures tools for
industry and research, had offered 500 pence per share in cash
for Andor Technology last week, to gain access to its scientific
digital cameras.
Oxford Instruments had been in talks with Andor for some
months before making its interest public on Nov.
12.
Andor shares closed at 485.5 pence on Friday on the London
Stock Exchange, while shares in Oxford Instruments closed at
1506 pence.