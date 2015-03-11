European shares gain on results and deals, Tenaris spikes - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ANDORRA, March 11 Andorra's financial supervisory body INAF on Wednesday said an investigation into alleged money laundering at lender Banca Privada D'Andorra (BPA) was an isolated case, with no implications for other banks in the principality.
"The investigations into alleged money laundering are limited to one concrete bank, they do not cast doubt on Andorra's financial sector," INAF head Maria Cosan told a news conference on Wednesday, a day after Andorra's financial authority took control of privately-owned BPA.
The United States declared the bank as under suspicion for money laundering. (Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Qatar Holdings LLC has put up to 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA up for sale in a restricted efforts offering in Brazil and overseas, after shares of Brazil's No. 3 private-sector bank more than doubled over the past year.