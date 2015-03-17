MADRID, March 17 A Spanish court on Tuesday said it was suspending insolvency proceedings at Banco Madrid while it waited for guidance from the country's bank restructuring fund FROB on whether it wanted to wind down or restructure the lender.

FROB is the state vehicle which bailed out several banks during a financial crisis two years ago. The court said in a written ruling that FROB had 14 days to clarify its plans and whether it would rescue the bank.

Spanish government officials have said that no public funds would be used at Banco Madrid, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday after customers withdrew funds in the wake of a money laundering scandal at its Andorran parent bank BPA. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)