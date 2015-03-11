European shares gain on results and deals, Tenaris spikes - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MADRID, March 11 Spanish lender Banco Madrid, owned by Andorra's Banca Privada D'Andorra (BPA), on Wednesday said it was still operating normally a day after Spanish and Andorran authorities took control of the bank and its parent company.
The Madrid-based bank said in a statement its board would meet on Wednesday to kick off internal proceedings as part of an ongoing cooperation with the Bank of Spain investigation.
It added it operated totally independently from BPA and under Spanish supervision and was confident the investigation would show it had always abided by the law. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Qatar Holdings LLC has put up to 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA up for sale in a restricted efforts offering in Brazil and overseas, after shares of Brazil's No. 3 private-sector bank more than doubled over the past year.