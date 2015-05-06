May 6 The owners of Andorra's Grupo Banca
Privada d'Andorra (BPA) on Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations
that the lender laundered money for criminal gangs in Russia,
China and Venezuela.
FinCEN, part of the U.S. Treasury Department, designated BPA
as a "financial institution of primary money laundering concern"
in March, effectively shutting it out of international financial
markets.
In a letter to FinCEN, lawyers for Ramon and Higini Cierco
said the designation should be withdrawn because it appeared to
be largely based on events that occurred "some years in the
past" which were already under legal review.
"No imminent risk is identified, but even if the risk were
imminent, the Cierco brothers would have addressed them
immediately," according to the letter sent by Washington-based
law firm Lewis Baach.
FinCEN declined to comment.
Andorra, a tiny principality wedged between France and
Spain, took control of BPA in March, dismissing the board,
including the Cierco brothers, who were non-executive
co-chairmen of the bank, and capping cash withdrawals to staunch
an outflow of funds.
The brothers said FinCEN's findings were a complete shock,
particularly as they had hired KPMG and Deloitte to conduct
annual anti-money laundering (AML) audits on the bank.
"The Cierco brothers received regular confirmation from
leading auditors and their regulators that BPA complied with
applicable AML laws and regulations," the letter said.
Deloitte declined to comment. KPMG was not immediately
available to comment.
The U.S. allegations include that BPA facilitated the
movement of $4.2 billion in transfers related to Venezuelan
money laundering.
A judicial source told Reuters that Spain's anti-corruption
prosecutor is looking into whether similar activity occurred at
the bank's Spanish unit.
