April 16 Venture capital firm Andreessen
Horowitz has hired Facebook Inc's former general counsel
Ted Ullyot for handling its policy and regulatory affairs.
Andreessen Horowitz has set up a policy and regulatory
affairs team to manage regulatory and legal issues related to
technology companies, a spokeswoman for the firm said on
Thursday.
Andreessen Horowitz's portfolio includes online home rental
marketplace Airbnb and ride-sharing service Lyft, both of which
have faced regulatory issues.
Ullyot has earlier been a litigation partner in Kirkland &
Ellis LLP. He has also served as a deputy assistant to former
U.S. President George W. Bush and chief of staff at the Justice
Department under former attorney general Alberto Gonzales.
