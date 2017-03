Dec 30 Andrews Sykes Group Plc

* Board of Andrews Sykes Group Plc announces the death of Kevin Ford, the group's financial controller

* Board is currently evaluating various options concerning succession plan

* In the short term Kevin's immediate responsibilities and duties will be dealt with by the board and finance department