May 4 Austrian engineering group Andritz's first-quarter core profit rose 14 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as strong activity in its pulp and paper business offset weakness in metals projects.

The company, which forecast a slight decline in full-year sales, said on Wednesday several projects in hydropower and metals had been stopped temporarily or delayed due to uncertain demand.

The Graz-based group reported a 13 percent fall in order intake and 9 percent drop in sales in the quarter.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 83.9 million euros ($96.3 million) in the three months ended March 31. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 81.1 million euros.

