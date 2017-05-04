COLUMN-Chinese steel exports sliding sharply, but for how long? Andy Home
LONDON, June 19 China's exports of steel product have fallen sharply over the first few months of this year.
(Adds details, sales, forecast)
VIENNA May 4 Austrian engineering group Andritz reported a higher-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, supported by strong demand in its pulp and paper, and metals businesses.
Net profit rose 20 percent to 63 million euros ($68.63 million) in the three months to March, the group said on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters on average had expected 57.4 million euros.
Rising demand for pulp, particularly from Chinese paper producers, and new orders for its metals unit from international automotive suppliers helped lift its profit, Andritz said.
Order intake improved 25.1 percent to 1.56 billion euros, compared with an average forecast of 1.38 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Sales increased 7.8 percent to 1.39 billion euros.
The group confirmed it expects to at least achieve stable sales and margins in the current year, based on solid demand for its machines for tissue and paper production and for the pumps it provides for hydropower plants. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON, June 19 China's exports of steel product have fallen sharply over the first few months of this year.
COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.
KINSHASA, June 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank said on Monday that it expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.1 percent this year, down from an earlier government forecast of 3.5 percent but an improvement on last year's 2.4 percent growth.