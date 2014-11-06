VIENNA Nov 6 Austrian engineering group Andritz will supply three 1.5-megawatt tidal current turbines for the planned tidal array in the Inner Sound of the Pentland Firth in Scotland, it said on Thursday, calling it the first commercial order worldwide to supply such technology.

It did not give a value for the order from MeyGen Ltd . Tidal current turbines are anchored to the seabed in coastal waters and driven by rising and falling tides.

It said the MeyGen tidal array is the world's largest such development project. MeyGen plans to install a total of 269 turbines with an overall output of 398 megawatts, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)