VIENNA, March 5 Austrian engineering group Andritz plans to double its dividend to 1 euro per share for 2014 as its order intake and backlog touched all-time highs, the company said on Thursday, reiterating forecasts of higher net profit in 2015.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 145.1 million euros ($160 million), above the average estimate of 128 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

