* 2015 sales rise 8.8 pct to 6.38 bln euros

* Proposes to increase dividend to 1.35 euros/shr

* CEO says China has potential to trigger major crisis (Adds outlook on China, CEO, dividend)

VIENNA, March 4 Austrian engineering group Andritz on Friday reported an 8.8 percent jump in full-year sales to a record 6.4 billion euros ($6.99 billion) and said it planned to raise its dividend for 2015 by more than a third.

The company's shares rose as much as 6 percent to a three-month high.

The Graz-based group increased 2015 earnings before interest and tax by 25 percent to 295.7 million euros, a rise flattered by additional costs for a project in South America in 2014 that reduced the year-ago figure.

A large order from Brazilian eucalyptus pulp maker Fibria helped to boost the 2015 results.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Leitner said at a news conference the main focus this year would be to continue to adjust the group's costs to cope with a volatile market environment.

The CEO said he hoped that the economy in China, an important market for Andritz, would stay on a healthy path over the coming months, but he also warned of China's potential to trigger a global economic crisis.

Andritz supplies production sites for the automotive industry in China, a market which accounts for about 12 percent of group sales.

Leitner pointed to millions of planned layoffs in the Chinese steel industry which added to worries about the state of the country's economy. But he said the closure of old and outdated sites in China could offer new opportunities for modern manufacturers.

The company, which did not give a specific outlook for 2016, reported a 1.4 percent fall in order intake in 2015.

Andritz said it would propose a 2015 dividend of 1.35 euros per share after 1.00 euro the previous year. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy and Jane Merriman)