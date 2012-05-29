* Offers 20 euros per share, a 26 percent premium

* Buys 38.5 percent stake at 20 euros

* Schuler shares up 26.5 percent to 20.03 euros (Adds quotes and background, updates share price)

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, May 29 Austrian engineer Andritz has offered 20 euros per share for German peer Schuler and said it had bought a 38.5 percent stake at that price, in a deal that would see it expand in emerging markets in Asia and South America.

The offer price, a 26 percent premium over Monday's closing price, valued Schuler at 594 million euros ($745 million), according to Reuters calculations on Tuesday.

Schuler, which makes press lines and automation systems for the automotive and metal processing industries, calls itself the global market leader in metal-forming machinery. The automotive industry accounts for about 80 percent of its revenue.

Andritz said Schuler would fit well with its own metals business, which supplies complete lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of stainless steel, carbon steel and nonferrous metals.

It said it was buying the 38.5 percent stake in Schuler from the Schuler-Voith family's investment vehicle, Schuler Beteiligungen GmbH, adding its net cash of around 1.3 billion euros as of end-March meant it was "able to acquire Schuler AG out of its own financial resources".

Schuler said its management would issue a statement on the bid once it had received the complete offer documents.

Schuler shares, which have risen more than 70 percent over the past six months, were up 26.5 percent at 20.03 euros at 1345 GMT, below an earlier high at 20.35 euros and meaning investors thought there was a chance a higher offer may emerge.

Schuler Beteilingungen managing director Helmut Zahn said: "There were other offers from strategic bidders and financial investors, but the one from Andritz was strategically convincing for us".

He said the deal came together quickly after an investment bank pitched the idea to help the family handle a change of generations. He said Macquarie had been its adviser.

Andritz said Schuler's half-year sales rose 44 percent to 581 million euros amid an auto sector investment boom. With more than 5,000 staff, Schuler operates globally and has a strong presence particularly in Asia and South America, Andritz said.

It said it did not assume Schuler's recent growth rates would continue in the long run given the cyclicality of the automotive sector. ($1 = 0.7976 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)