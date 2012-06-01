VIENNA, June 1 Austrian engineering group Andritz has acquired another stake of just over 5 percent in German rival Schuler AG since it made a 20 euro per share cash offer on Tuesday, Andritz said.

"Andritz thus holds over 15 percent of the shares in Schuler AG. Together with its previous acquisition of Schuler AG shares still subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities, Andritz now has access to more than 53.5 percent of the total shares," it said in a statement on Friday.

The offer price, a 26 percent premium over Monday's closing price, valued Schuler at 594 million euros ($734.5 million), according to Reuters calculations.

Schuler eased 0.6 percent to 20.325 euros by 0856 GMT, while Andritz fell 4 percent to 41.04 euros. ($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)