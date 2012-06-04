Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
VIENNA, June 4 Austrian engineering group Andritz has acquired another stake of just under 10 percent in German peer Schuler AG since it made a 20 euro per share cash offer last week, Andritz said.
"Andritz now holds just under 25 percent of the shares in Schuler AG and, with the shares acquired previously and subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities, has access to just under 63.5 percent in total," it said on Monday.
The offer price valued Schuler at 594 million euros ($734.4 million), according to Reuters calculations. Schuler eased 0.7 percent to 20.15 euros by 1218 GMT, while Andritz fell 1.7 percent to 40.285 euros. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Chinese cities that sit on three pollution "highways" have been told to coordinate efforts to reduce emissions, as Beijing and the country's northeast regions brace for another bout of heavy smog this week, state media reported on Monday.
RIYADH, Feb 12 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the U.N. envoy to Yemen had his full support, days after Yemen's Houthi group asked him not to renew the diplomat's term due to what it said was bias against the Iranian-aligned movement.