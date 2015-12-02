VIENNA Dec 2 Austrian engineering group Andritz has won an order to supply technology and equipment to help Swedish hygiene and forest products company SCA Oestrand double the capacity of its pulp mill in Timra in northern Sweden.

Andritz said on Wednesday the mill expansion was one of the largest industrial investments in Sweden and the largest ever in the north of the country.

It did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would enter into force in the next few weeks.

Finnish pulp technology company Valmet also said it would supply technology to the project, with start-up of the expanded mill due in 2018. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)