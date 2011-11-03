Nov 3 Fitting older versions of Google's Inc
(GOOG.O) popular Android software to cheaper cellphones could
send the repair costs of global telecoms operators up as much
as $2 billion, a study by wireless services firm WDS showed.
Costly hardware failures are more common on Android devices
than on Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhones and Research In Motion Inc
RIM.TO BlackBerry phones, which have strict control over the
components used in their devices, WDS data showed.
Cheaper Android models, costing as little as $100 to make,
have helped Android emerge as the dominant platform in
smartphones, attracting dozens of manufacturers ranging from
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) to no-brand Asian
vendors.
"While this price point sounds very attractive, when you
look at a total cost of ownership its a different story," said
Tim Deluca-Smith, Vice President of Marketing at WDS, which
offers device management and call centre services to
operators.
Android's share of the global smartphone market rose to 57
percent in the third quarter from 25 percent a year earlier and
just 3 percent two years earlier, boosted by the success of
models from Samsung, HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Sony Ericsson
(6758.T)(ERICb.ST), according to research firm Canalys.
Deluca-Smith said that, while Android has helped take
smartphones to masses of people, it has come at a cost,
especially when telecommunications operators roll out cheaper
devices from less-known brands.
"At the moment, Android is a bit of the Wild West," he
said.
He said returning a device costs an operator on average 80
British pounds in service costs, transport fees or in the costs
of replacing of the device.
The study covered 600,000 technical support calls taken by
WDS across Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; editing by Andre Grenon)