By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Aug 12 A mobile security expert says he
has discovered serious security flaws in Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
Android operating system.
Riley Hassell, who caused a stir when he called off an
appearance at a hacker's conference last week, told Reuters he
and colleague Shane Macaulay decided not to lay out their
research at the gathering for fear that criminals would use it
attack Android phones.
"When you release a threat and there's no patch ready, then
there is mayhem," said Hassell, founder of boutique security
firm Privateer Labs.
Hassell said he and Macaulay alerted Google to the software
shortcomings they had unearthed.
Google spokesman Jay Nancarrow said Android security
experts had discussed the research with Hassell and did not
believe he had uncovered problems with Android.
"The identified bugs are not present in Android," he said,
declining to elaborate.
It was the first public explanation for the failure of
Hassell and Macaulay to make a scheduled presentation at the
annual Black Hat hacking conference in Las Vegas, the hacking
community's largest annual gathering.
They had been scheduled to talk about "Hacking Androids for
Profit." Hundreds of people waited for them to show up at a
crowded conference room.
Hassell said in an interview late on Thursday that the pair
also learned -- at the last minute -- that some of their work
may have replicated previously published research, and they
wanted to make sure they properly acknowledged that work.
"This was a choice we made, to prevent an unacceptable
window of risk to consumers worldwide and to guarantee credit
where it was due," he said.
A mobile security researcher familiar with the work of
Hassell and Macaulay said he understood why the pair decided
not to disclose their findings.
"When something can be used for exploitation and there is
no way to fix it, it is very dangerous to go out publicly with
that information," the researcher said. "When there is not a
lot that people can do to protect themselves, disclosure is
sometimes not the best policy."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by John Wallace)