By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Aug 12 A mobile security expert says he
has found new ways for hackers to attack phones running Google
Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.
Riley Hassell, who caused a stir when he called off an
appearance at a hacker's conference last week, told Reuters he
and colleague Shane Macaulay decided not to lay out their
research at the gathering for fear criminals would use it
attack Android phones.
He said in an interview he identified more than a dozen
widely used Android applications that make the phones
vulnerable to attack.
"App developers frequently fail to follow security
guidelines and write applications properly," he said.
"Some apps expose themselves to outside contact. If these
apps are vulnerable, then an attacker can remotely compromise
that app and potentially the phone using something as simple as
a text message."
He declined to identify those apps, saying he fears
hackers might exploit the vulnerabilities.
"When you release a threat and there's no patch ready, then
there is mayhem," said Hassell, founder of boutique security
firm Privateer Labs.
Hassell said he and Macaulay alerted Google to the software
shortcomings they unearthed.
Google spokesman Jay Nancarrow said Android security
experts discussed the research with Hassell and did not believe
he had uncovered problems with Android.
"The identified bugs are not present in Android," he said,
declining to elaborate.
It was the first public explanation for the failure of
Hassell and Macaulay to make a scheduled presentation at the
annual Black Hat hacking conference in Las Vegas, the hacking
community's largest annual gathering.
They had been scheduled to talk about "Hacking Androids for
Profit." Hundreds of people waited for them to show up at a
crowded conference room.
Hassell said in an interview late on Thursday the pair also
learned -- at the last minute -- that some of their work may
have replicated previously published research and they wanted
to make sure they properly acknowledged that work.
"This was a choice we made, to prevent an unacceptable
window of risk to consumers worldwide and to guarantee credit
where it was due," he said.
A mobile security researcher familiar with the work of
Hassell and Macaulay said he understood why the pair decided
not to disclose their findings.
"When something can be used for exploitation and there is
no way to fix it, it is very dangerous to go out publicly with
that information," the researcher said. "When there is not a
lot that people can do to protect themselves, disclosure is
sometimes not the best policy."
Hassell said he plans to give his talk at the Hack in The
Box security conference in Kuala Lumpur in October.
