LAUSANNE, April 12 Prominent oil trader Pierre Andurand said on Tuesday he expects global oil stocks will stop growing in the next few months and there will be large inventory draw downs from next year.

Andurand, the managing partner of London-based hedge fund Andurand Capital, said at the FT commodities global summit that he expected oil prices to rise to $60 per barrel later this year and $80 in 2017. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)