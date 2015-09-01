Sept 1 Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand
believes crude prices will head lower again, possibly
dropping below $30 per barrel, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
The Andurand Capital oil hedge fund founder made his name in
2008 by calling the sharp rise and subsequent collapse in oil
prices that year.
"I would expect the range for WTI to be $25-$50 over
the next two years," Andurand told the newspaper.
Andurand told the FT that markets had overreacted on Monday
to signs of slowing U.S. crude production and recent comments by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"If we stay at almost $50 WTI I think U.S. production will
grow again relatively strongly," Andurand was quoted as saying
by the FT.
Oil prices soared more than 8 percent on Monday as a
downward revision of U.S. crude production data and OPEC's
readiness to talk with other producers helped extend the biggest
three-day price surge in 25 years.
However, prices tumbled 8 percent on Tuesday as weak Chinese
data revived concerns about demand for petroleum.
Andurand told the FT there was "nothing new" in comments on
Monday from OPEC, which some traders had interpreted as
indicating the group wanted to co-ordinate with other producers
to raise prices. (on.ft.com/1UkPSQY)
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)