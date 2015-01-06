LONDON Jan 6 Oil hedge fund Andurand Capital returned 37.9 percent in 2014 betting on lower crude prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, emerging as one of the biggest winners from the near halving in prices since June.

French fund manager Pierre Andurand, who made his name in 2008 by calling the sharp rise and subsequent collapse in oil prices that year at his BlueGold fund, launched Andurand Capital in 2013.

The London-based fund had $400 million of assets under management at the start of this year, the source said. The return of 37.9 percent was net of all management and performance fees. Returns not including performance fees were 47.4 percent. (Reporting by David Sheppard, Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)