LONDON Jan 6 Energy hedge fund Andurand Capital
returned 38 percent in 2014 betting on the collapse in oil
prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday,
emerging as one of the biggest winners from the near halving in
crude since June.
French fund manager Pierre Andurand, who made his name in
2008 by calling the sharp rise and subsequent collapse in oil
prices that year at his BlueGold fund, launched Andurand Capital
in 2013.
The London-based fund had $400 million of assets under
management at the start of this year, the source said. The
return of 37.9 percent was net of all management and performance
fees. Returns not including performance fees were 47.4 percent.
Most of the returns came in the last two months of the year,
as Andurand bet on the sharp drop in crude prices accelerating.
The fund was up only slightly for the year at the end of
October, when Andurand predicted at London's Oil & Money
conference that the market could drop to $50 a barrel -- well
below the roughly $85 a barrel North Sea Brent was
trading at the time.
Brent hit a 5-1/2 year low of $51.23 a barrel on Tuesday,
down by more than 50 percent from the 2014 high near $115 a
barrel.
Speaking in December, Andurand said wild price swings would
continue after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) declined to cut production, choosing to compete
to hold on to market share rather than trying to prop up the
price.
"There needs to be real pain in the oil market before the
price can go back up," Andurand said in December, predicting a
number of high-cost producers would go bankrupt before the
U.S.-led surge in shale supplies slowed enough to balance the
market.
Andurand Capital declined to comment on Tuesday.
