By David Sheppard
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 Energy hedge fund Andurand
Capital was up 13.5 percent at the end of February, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday, as one of the world's
most famous oil traders extended a winning run.
French fund manager Pierre Andurand, who made almost 50
percent last year betting on the oil crash, returned about 10
percent in January and 3 percent in February, the source said,
as crude stabilised after hitting a six-year low near $45 a
barrel.
Andurand, whose career included stints at Wall Street bank
Goldman Sachs and commodities trading giant Vitol
, made his name in 2008 when his BlueGold fund
correctly called the spike and subsequent collapse in oil.
BlueGold shut at the end of 2011 as Andurand and co-founder
Dennis Crema went their separate ways.
Since launching the new London-based fund in 2013, Andurand
Capital has increased its assets under management to $450
million, the source said. That is up from $400 million at the
start of 2015.
Speaking in December, Andurand said wild oil price swings
would continue after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) declined to cut production, choosing to compete
to hold on to market share rather than trying to prop up the
price.
Brent crude oil prices recovered to around $60 a
barrel in February as traders bet U.S. oil output may soon slow
as a result of the price crash. Prices have since fallen back to
less than $54 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop in
London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)