May 4 Famed oil trader Andy Hall said the meteoric rise in U.S. oil production has ended, easing a global glut and driving a rebound in crude prices, Bloomberg reported.

Oil production from Texas to North Dakota peaked at about 10 million barrels a day in February and has been falling since then, Bloomberg reported, citing Hall's letter to investors of his commodities hedge fund, Astenbeck Capital Management LLC. (bloom.bg/1Jju7aB)

"We have now reached a turning point," Bloomberg quoted Hall as saying in the letter on Friday.

A drastic reduction in drilling rigs is starting to shrink U.S. oil output, the Bloomberg report said, citing U.S. government data quoted by Hall.

