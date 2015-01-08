(New throughout, adds background, details of gains and 2015 outlook)

By Barani Krishnan

Jan 8 Commodities trader Andy Hall, famous for being an oil bull, changed his strategy in 2014 and reaped his biggest trading gains in four years during a year when a market crash took crude prices to 2009 lows.

Hall's Westport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management gained just over 10 percent last year, a letter the fund sent its investors and seen by Reuters on Thursday said.

It was the first double-digit gain since 2010 for Astenbeck, which manages about $3 billion and trades mostly oil and some natural gas, precious metals and grains.

Still, a few other oil fund managers did even better than British-born Hall, 63, who has traded oil for more than three decades and once earned a $100 million bonus from Citigroup.

Jonathan Goldberg, 33, an ex-Goldman Sachs trader, returned 51 percent last year at his $540 million BBL fund in New York after riding an initial rally in energy during the winter and selling spot oil before prices collapsed in the summer.

Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude prices hit 5-1/2-year lows by the end of 2014, down more than half from their summertime highs on fears of a global oil glut.

On Thursday, Brent closed at below $51 a barrel, compared with June highs above $115. U.S. crude finished below $49, against its summer peak above $107.

Since Astenbeck's 12 percent return in 2010, Hall has had a lean period, hampered by a lack of volatility and the kind of market rallies that once played to his strength as an oil bull.

Last year, Hall began to signal a bearish turn when he forecast lower oil prices in letters he wrote to investors, one of whom showed copies to Reuters.

In his latest letter, dated Jan. 2, 2015, he suggested that the spot price of U.S. crude could possibly stay in the $40 range "for a while".

"Sustained low prices will ultimately bring the market into balance. But it is unclear how long that will take and what the new price equilibrium will be," he wrote in the latest letter.

Hall expected the supply surplus in oil to lessen by the second half of 2015 as seasonal demand picks up.

But he forecast that the supply glut would persist all year, with global inventories up by another 500 million barrels per day. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)