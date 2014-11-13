BRIEF-INVL reports net asset value at 0.4726 euro per share
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
Nov 13 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Says Renaud Haberkorn is appointed Chief Operating Officer
* Renaud Haberkorn to join Executive Board as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016
* Says it signed framework agreement with AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD and YUSOF BIN AMIR WAHID, to jointly invest in REIT in Singapore and management co
* Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's third-largest bank, reported on Tuesday a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher financing income.