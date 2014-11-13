BRIEF-Randall & quilter says acquiring Linco Ltd
March 21 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd -
Nov 13 ANF Immobilier SA :
* Reports 9-month revenue of 28.6 million euros, up 12 pct on assets adjusted for disposals
* Sees 2014 full-year target confirmed Source text: bit.ly/1tKH6Z4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 21 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd -
* Deputy sec-gen of cabinet Ding Xuedong appointed to committee (Adds details)
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion