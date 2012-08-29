* French consortium bids 503.5 mln eur for 160 hotels

* UK's Grosvenor to buy Lyon property for 313.1 mln eur

LONDON Aug 29 French property group ANF Immobilier said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to sell almost half of its 1.7 billion euro ($2.1 billion) property portfolio to two bidders, including Britain's Grosvenor Group.

The company, which is majority-owned by French investment group Eurazeo, owns shops, offices and homes in downtown Lyon and Marseilles and a portfolio of 168 hotels in France. It said the offers from the two parties totalled 816.6 million euros.

The first, a consortium made up of French real estate firm Fonciere des Murs and fund manager La Francaise REM, bid 503.5 million euros for 160 B&B branded hotels, ANF Immobilier said.

Separately, Grosvenor Group, the property firm owned by Britain's Duke of Westminster, has offered to buy the bulk of ANF Immobilier's property portfolio in Lyon for 313.1 million euros, the company said.

The company said the proceeds of the two sales would enable it to buy assets that would boost growth and in particular pursue its expansion strategy in Bordeaux.

It said both the consortium and Grosvenor had exclusivity and that the deals could be completed in November.