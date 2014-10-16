Oct 16 ANF Immobilier SA :

* ANF Immobilier, Credit Agricole Assurances and DCB International acquire 40,000 m² of offices in Lyon from Aerium

* The three buildings, 'Lafayette', 'Stratege' and 'Recamier' are regional headquarters of Areva

* 'Lafayette' and 'Stratege' have been acquired by ANF Immobilier

* HSBC France has provided financing for 60 pct of the operation over five years

* ANF Immobilier has entered into a partnership with Credit Agricole Assurances whereby ownership of 'Lafayette' and 'Stratege' will be changed to 55 pct for ANF Immobilier and 45 pct for Credit Agricole Assurances subject to approval by European competition authorities

* 'Recamier' is majority owned by local firm DCB International