HONG KONG, Sept 26 China's Angang Steel Co Ltd
said on Monday that its depreciation will
fall after it lifts the estimated useful life of certain assets
this year.
As a result, net profit for the year to December is expected
to increase 777 million yuan ($121 million) in 2011.
The company has been endeavouring to enhance the value of
its fixed assets in recent years by upgrading and carrying out
regular maintenance of its production facilities, it said in a
filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
As a result, the useful life of certain fixed assets of the
company, in particular, the buildings, structures, machinery and
equipment used in production, has been prolonged.
The board of the company had approved to revise the
accounting estimates of the useful life of those fixed assets
from July 1, 2011.
It said the depreciation on fixed assets of the company was
expected to decrease by about 1.04 billion yuan for the year to
December.
Angang posted net profit of 1.95 billion yuan in 2010, it
added.
($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by David Hulmes)