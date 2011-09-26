HONG KONG, Sept 26 China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on Monday that its depreciation will fall after it lifts the estimated useful life of certain assets this year.

As a result, net profit for the year to December is expected to increase 777 million yuan ($121 million) in 2011.

The company has been endeavouring to enhance the value of its fixed assets in recent years by upgrading and carrying out regular maintenance of its production facilities, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

As a result, the useful life of certain fixed assets of the company, in particular, the buildings, structures, machinery and equipment used in production, has been prolonged.

The board of the company had approved to revise the accounting estimates of the useful life of those fixed assets from July 1, 2011.

It said the depreciation on fixed assets of the company was expected to decrease by about 1.04 billion yuan for the year to December.

Angang posted net profit of 1.95 billion yuan in 2010, it added.

($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by David Hulmes)