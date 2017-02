HONG KONG Oct 14 China's Angang Steel Co Ltd said on Friday that net profit for the first nine months of the year is expected to fall about 91 percent from a year earlier on high raw material and fuel costs.

The company forecast a net profit of 239 million yuan ($37.45 million) for January to September, down from 2.57 billion yuan in the same period last year. ($1 = 6.382 yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)