July 6 China's Angang Steel Co Ltd
said on Friday it expects to record a net
loss of around 1.976 billion yuan ($309 million) in the first
half of 2012 mainly due to a significant decrease in the prices
of steel products.
In the first half of last year, Angang Steel had reported a
net profit of 220 million yuan, based on audited figures, the
Chinese firm said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
"The estimated loss of the company for the six months ended
30 June 2012 is primarily due to a substantial decrease of over
12 percent in the price of steel products in comparison with the
same period in the previous year," it said.
"As a result, the earnings of the company had decreased
significantly despite the efforts made by the company on cost
reduction and control."
