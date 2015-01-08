Jan 8 Angel CoFund, a UK government-backed fund
for promising British businesses, appointed angel investors
Simon Blakey and Matthew Mead to its executive committee.
Blakey runs Avonmore Developments with his brother and he
has been an early-stage investor since 1999, Angel CoFund said
in a statement.
Mead is currently the chief investment officer of Nesta and
he manages the Nesta venture fund.
The two will join the existing committee of 12 investors to
preside over the 100-million-pound ($151 million) fund's future
investment decisions.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)