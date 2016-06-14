June 14 Twin Brook Capital Partners, the middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo Gordon & Co, said it appointed four new hires to expand its U.S. team.

Christopher Martin and Pete Notter joined as managing directors, the company said.

Martin and Notter were previously directors at finance company Madison Capital Funding.

Twin Brook Capital said it also appointed Therese Icuss and Kim Trick as vice presidents.

Icuss and Trick formerly worked as directors at Chase Capital, a division of JPMorgan Chase Bank. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)