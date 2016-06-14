June 14 Twin Brook Capital Partners, the
middle-market direct lending unit of private equity firm Angelo
Gordon & Co, said it appointed four new hires to expand its U.S.
team.
Christopher Martin and Pete Notter joined as managing
directors, the company said.
Martin and Notter were previously directors at finance
company Madison Capital Funding.
Twin Brook Capital said it also appointed Therese Icuss and
Kim Trick as vice presidents.
Icuss and Trick formerly worked as directors at Chase
Capital, a division of JPMorgan Chase Bank.
