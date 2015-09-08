(Corrects spelling of former CEO's name in second paragraph)
Sept 8 Angie's List Inc appointed Scott
Durchslag, a former Best Buy Co Inc executive as its new
chief executive officer, the company said on Tuesday.
Durchslag replaces Bill Oesterle, the longtime CEO who said
in April that he was stepping down from the Indianapolis-based
company to pursue state politics, following passage of a
controversial state law, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
Opponents say the law supports discrimination against gay,
lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.
The company, known for letting its members review local
businesses, has recorded only a handful of profitable quarters
and its shares have lagged below the price of its initial public
offering in 2011.
The company, which was founded in 1995 and has about 3.2
million paid members, has been shifting from its origins as an
online review site to a marketplace that helps customers find
everything from chimney sweepers to plumbers. It generates the
bulk of its revenue by taking a cut of these transactions and
from advertising.
Durchslag, who has been a paying member of Angie's List
since 2012 when he was looking for a roofing contractor, said he
views local services as being ripe for disruption.
He sees partnerships as one area for expansion. Angie's List
has deals with insurance provider Allstate Corp, paint
company Benjamin Moore and Shaw, the carpet manufacturer, but
could do more, Durchslag said. Angie's List can also tap
customer data to make its service more personalized, he added.
Angie's List faces new competition from Google Inc
and Amazon.com Inc, as well as upstarts such as
Thumbtack, which has a marketplace matching local services to
customers.
Durchslag said Angie's List has a head start on these
rivals, getting an estimated $10 billion to $15 billion in
revenue per year between its members and service partners.
"There's a massive learning curve that goes into this kind
of thing," he said.
Durchslag, who most recently was president of global
commerce and marketing at Best Buy, also had stints at Expedia
Inc, Skype and McKinsey & Co, and has experience in
turnaround situations.
He was able to revive the Southeast Asia division of
Motorola when he worked there in the early 2000s, according to
former Motorola Mobile devices president Ron Garriques.
"He was very customer focused and was able to take that from
a poorly performing to one of the highest performing units,"
said Garriques, who is now the CEO of RadioShack.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)