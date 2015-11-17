Nov 17 Angie's List Inc rejected IAC/InterActiveCorp's proposal to buy the consumer review website operator for about $512 million.

Angie's List said on Tuesday IAC's proposal "dramatically undervalues" the company and its long-term standalone prospects.

Barry Diller's IAC, which owns Investopedia, video-sharing website Vimeo and mobile dating app Tinder, offered to buy Angie's List for $8.75 per share last week. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)