BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC said it would combine Angie's with its digital home services marketplace business, HomeAdvisor, and create a publicly traded company ANGI Homeservices Inc.
Investors in Angie's List would get one Class A common share of the new company, or $8.50 in cash for each share held.
The offer represents a premium of 44.3 percent to Angie's Monday close.
Angie's List shares were up 43.3 percent in after-market trading on Monday, while IAC's stock was unchanged.
IAC, which holds a majority stake in Match Group Inc , owner of Tinder and OKCupid, said the cash portion would be capped at $130 million.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal, citing sources.
IAC in November 2015 made an unsolicited bid to buy Angie's for about $512 million in cash, after activist investor TCS Capital Management urged the company to combine with an industry player such as HomeAdvisor. (reut.rs/2pp8gxk) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: