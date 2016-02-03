BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
(Removes incorrect reference to Tinder in the fourth paragraph)
Feb 3 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp is preparing to make another run for consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc, the New York Post reported.
"This will be a big run," the Post reported, citing a source close to the situation. (nyp.st/1P5bZpi)
Angie's List in November rejected IAC's offer for about $512 million, saying the proposal "dramatically undervalues" the company and its long-term standalone prospects.
IAC/InterActiveCorp owns Investopedia and video-sharing website Vimeo.
Angie' s List and IAC/InterActiveCorp couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'