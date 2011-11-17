Nov 16 Angie's List Inc (ANGI.O), which provides consumer reviews of local professionals and businesses, priced its initial public offering at $13 a share, the higher end of the expected price range, according to an underwriter.

The offering consisted of about 6.3 million shares being sold by the company, with the rest by certain stockholders, including some members of Angie's List's senior management.

The IPO generated $114.3 million in proceeds. The company had planned to sell shares at between $11 and $13 per share in its IPO.

Indianapolis-based Angie's List, which has over 1 million paid memberships, expects to use a part of the IPO proceeds to fund its advertising strategy.

Its shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday on Nasdaq under the symbol "ANGI."

Underwriters on the IPO were led by BofA Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)