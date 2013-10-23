Oct 23 Online review company Angie's List Inc
reported quarterly revenue that fell short of the
average analyst estimate as marketing expenses rose and
first-year membership renewal rates declined.
Angie's List shares were down 15 percent in after-market
trading.
The company's net loss narrowed to $13.5 million, or 23
cents per share, in the third quarter, from $18.5 million, or 32
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 56 percent to $65.5 million. Analysts had
expected revenue of $66.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Marketing expenses rose 8 percent, while the first-year
membership renewal rate slipped to 75 percent from 76 percent.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)