Glencore sees debt/EBITDA falling below 1.5 times in 2017

LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities giant Glencore expects its debt to core earnings ratio to fall below 1.5 times in 2017, well below its recently lowered long-term target of 2 times, as commodities prices rise, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)