Jan 24 Medical device maker AngioDynamics
cut its third-quarter and full-year outlook and halted
shipments of its NanoKnife ablation device in the United States
citing a software recall on the system.
The company said it had begun the recall of a software --
Ablation Zone Estimator (AZE), which the NanoKnife system uses
to clinically determine the ablation zone -- after the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said the feature would have to be
separately reviewed.
The company expects this to reduce NanoKnife system sales in
the second half of the year by about $3.6 million. The device
contributed $3.2 million to the company's second-quarter sales.
The device had come under the regulatory scanner last
January too, when U.S. health officials issued the company a
warning letter for promoting the NanoKnife system beyond its
approved indications. The company's shares have fallen more than
18 percent since then.
For the third quarter, AngioDynamics now expects earnings of
5 cents to 7 cents per share, on sales of $50.9 million to $52.9
million. Excluding one-offs, earnings are expected to be 7 cents
to 9 cents per share.
Analysts, on an average, are expecting the company to earn
10 cents a share, on sales of $52.85 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year, the company expects a profit of 29 cents
to 34 cents per share, and sales of $215.5 million to $219.5
million.
It expects adjusted earnings of 38 cents to 42 cents per
share for the year.
AngioDynamics said it would contact U.S. customers to
schedule a software change to remove the AZE feature, and
subsequently plans to resume shipments of NanoKnife in the
fourth quarter ending May 31, 2012.
Separately, the device maker said it expects sales of its
NeverTouch Fiber system to rise by about $1.1 million in the
second half of the fiscal year, citing "positive customer
response" after the resumption of shipments following a recall
earlier this month.
The NeverTouch system, which is used along with the
company's Venacure EVLT laser vein treatment, was recalled due
to faulty parts supplied by manufacturers.
However, this increase in sales will be partially offset by
the estimated reduction in sales of the NanoKnife system,
AngioDynamics said.
Shares of the New York-based company closed up 2 percent at
$13.59 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
