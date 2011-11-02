(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Angle Energy , a Canadian oil and
natural gas producer, posted a narrow quarterly loss, helped by
higher production at its light oil and other natural gas liquids
properties in Alberta.
For the third quarter, the company recorded a loss of C$5
million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of
C$31 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago
period.
Revenue of the company more than doubled to C$47.7 million.
For the period ended September 30, the company's funds from
operations rose 79 percent to 34 Canadian cents a share.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$6.21 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)