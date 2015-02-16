* Suspended coal mine produced 4.2 mln tonnes in 2014
* Anglo American, mines department investigating incident
(Recasts with Anglo confirmation of fatality)
MELBOURNE Feb 16 Anglo American said it
had suspended operations at its Dawson coal mine in Australia
after a worker was killed and another was injured at the site on
Monday morning.
The Dawson mine, Anglo American's third biggest coal mine in
Australia, produced 4.24 million tonnes of metallurgical coal
and thermal coal for export in 2014.
Anglo American and its contractor at the mine, Leighton
Holdings, gave no further information. A Queensland
police spokesman said a truck tire exploded while it was being
inflated during a tire change, killing one man and seriously
injuring another.
The miner said Queensland state mines inspectors had been
informed of the accident.
"We will work closely with the inspectorate to conduct a
thorough investigation to determine how this incident occurred,"
Anglo American said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)