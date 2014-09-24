RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 24 Miner Anglo American said on Wednesday it received an environmental license to operate the slurry pipe at its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, a crucial step in meeting a deadline to enter production by the end of the year.

The slurry pipe, with the numerous licences required to lay and run it, has been a major headache for Anglo American and one of the main factors why the project is years behind schedule and hugely over budget. A slurry pipe is used to transport mineral concentrate. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)