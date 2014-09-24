Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 24 Miner Anglo American said on Wednesday it received an environmental license to operate the slurry pipe at its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, a crucial step in meeting a deadline to enter production by the end of the year.
The slurry pipe, with the numerous licences required to lay and run it, has been a major headache for Anglo American and one of the main factors why the project is years behind schedule and hugely over budget. A slurry pipe is used to transport mineral concentrate. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.
